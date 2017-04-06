Tampa Bay Area Forecast

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Sacramento woman survives fall from bridge after trying to take selfie
-
April the giraffe is an internet sensation
-
Zookeepers: April close to giving birth
-
Bradenton officer recalls attack
-
Tampa Bay Area Weather Forecast
-
Attraction ride lines and cost comparison
-
Police: Man walks in front of Lakeland train
-
I-75 closed due to fatal crash
-
WTSP Breaking Live Video
-
Tacoma man and red light ticket mistery
More Stories
-
Police: Woman gave birth after smoking crackApr. 6, 2017, 12:59 p.m.
-
Atlantic hurricane season forecast: El Niño expected…Apr. 6, 2017, 12:30 p.m.
-
Republicans invoke 'nuclear option,' clearing way…Apr. 6, 2017, 11:45 a.m.