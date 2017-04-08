Tampa Bay Area Forecast

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
Body missing teen found
-
Aftermath of I-275 and Gandy Blvd. brush fire
-
Motorcyclist crackdown in Clearwater
-
Sheriff talks about shooting
-
Zookeepers: April close to giving birth
-
Teacher fired
-
7-11 attack
-
I-75 closed due to fatal crash
-
Arcadia High School student films elaborate 'La La Land' prom-posal to Emma Stone
More Stories
-
Airstrike draws criticism, praise from locals, officialsApr. 8, 2017, 7:24 p.m.
-
Salad recalled after bat found in bag sold in…Apr. 8, 2017, 7:56 p.m.
-
Two homes damaged in Ybor City fireApr. 8, 2017, 5:06 p.m.