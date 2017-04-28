Tampa Bay Area forecast

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Unsolved: New suspect in cold case murder
-
Lawsuit filed against 'Fixer Upper' star Chip Gaines
-
Stealthing epidemic
-
Homeowner's neighbor keeps calling 911
-
Marion County Police Chase
-
Students attack adults at school
-
Husband kills baby, himself on Facebook Live
-
Water pours from ceiling during dinner on cruise
-
Atheists keep non-belief hidden
-
Jaywalking police?
More Stories
-
Police: Walmart shoppers got $20s instead of $5s as changeApr 28, 2017, 6:59 a.m.
-
2 child sex offenders explain how they picked their targetsApr 28, 2017, 4:41 a.m.
-
No Zika mosquitoes found this yearApr 28, 2017, 5:15 a.m.