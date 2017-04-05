Tampa Bay Area Weather Forecast

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Zookeepers: April close to giving birth
-
April the giraffe is an internet sensation
-
Police: Man walks in front of Lakeland train
-
Bradenton officer recalls attack
-
WTSP Breaking Live Video
-
Tampa Bay Area Forecast
-
T-TAPP
-
I-75 closed due to fatal crash
-
Marine is laid to rest after being killed in WWII
-
ICE agents, sheriffs in legal standoff
More Stories
-
LIVE UPDATES: Tornado watch in effect for Pasco,…Apr. 6, 2017, 2:53 a.m.
-
Autistic boy missing in Pasco CountyApr. 5, 2017, 11:44 p.m.
-
Girl falls from bridge after taking selfie with her friendsApr. 6, 2017, 3:31 a.m.