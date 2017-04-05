Tornado watch in effect for Pasco, Hernando and Citrus Counties

I'm Meteorologist Bobby Deskins and we are tracking a strong line of showers and storms that are moving through the area with a cold front.

Storms will be moving into the area from north to south from 2a through 8a. A Tornado Watch is in effect for Pasco, Hernando and Citrus counties until 8am. That means tornadoes are possible as the storms move through.

By midday Thursday, the front will clear the area, the sun will come out and winds will pick up from the WNW 15-25 mph. Much cooler and drier air will fill in for the weekend with highs in the 70s!

