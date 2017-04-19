Don CeSar Cam (Photo: WTSP)

Good afternoon! I'm Meteorologist Ashley Batey with a warm and drier evening for your Wednesday.

For the remainder of the work week, expect temperatures to start in the 60s, then climb back into the mid to upper 80s during the afternoon.

Warm and dry conditions will persist through the second half of the week with highs in the middle-upper 80s. By Sunday a cold front will drop in from the north and bring a chance for a few showers late Sunday night into the first part of the day on Monday. In addition to a few showers, the cold front will usher slightly cooler air into the Bay Area and drop high temperatures into the upper 70s to low 80s.

