Good afternoon! I'm Meteorologist Ashley Batey tracking a few showers moving in from the east coast of Florida this afternoon.

Rain chances will be slim though, with only a 20% chance for the Bay area and coastal spots. Rain chances are closer to 30% in Polk county.

Friday and the weekend look beautiful, with partly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.

