Warm and Dry Pattern Continues

Happy Thursday! We'll have a little bit of cloud cover around to start the day, but as the day progresses sunshine will take over. With an east-southeasterly wind temperatures will warm quickly through the day with highs in the mid-upper 80s.

Tonight, skies will remain partly cloudy as temperatures gradually cool into the mid-upper 60s.

Temperatures will remain unseasonably warm into the weekend before a cold front swings through Sunday night into Monday morning. This cold front will bring a small chance of a few stray showers and then eventually usher in slightly cooler temperatures for the beginning of next week.

