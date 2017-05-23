Don Cesar resort

Good evening! I'm Meteorologist Ashley Batey a very warm night. Overnight lows only drop into the upper 70s thanks to gusty South winds and a lot of humidity.

As we head into the day on Wednesday a cold front will approach from the northwest which will begin to increase the chance for scattered showers and storms. A line of strong storms will be possible Wednesday evening and produce the potential for some stronger winds, locally heavy rain and even an isolated tornado. Many areas could see heavy downpours and over an inch of rain.

Periods of showers will remain possible through Thursday morning before giving way to clearing skies Thursday afternoon once the actual cold front moves through. Cooler air will fill in behind the cold front bringing high temperatures down to around 80 degrees Thursday afternoon.

