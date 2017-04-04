Warm and soupy until Thursday

I'm Meteorologist Ashley Batey with a very humid day ahead. Afternoon temperatures should top 86° across the area today, but feeling closer to 90°.

Rain chances remain low, but a few showers mainly north of I-4 are possible today and tomorrow.

Rain chances increase to around 40% Thursday morning as our next front comes in. Expect showers and a few rumbles of thunder followed by a big cooldown. Highs top out in the mid 70s through the first half of the weekend with lows dropping into the 50s.

