Warm into the weekend

Good Friday evening! The weather will remain pleasant as we head into our Friday evening as temperatures gradually cool into the low 60s overnight.

Skies will remain partly cloudy Friday into Saturday morning. As we make our way through Saturday the clouds will thin out and give way to mostly sunny conditions. With plenty of sunshine temperatures across the area will warm into the low-middle 80s through Saturday afternoon.

Temperatures will remain warm on Sunday with highs in the low 80s and mainly dry. A weak system passing just to our north could spark an isolated shower on Sunday, but most of the area will remain dry with partly cloudy skies.

VIDEO: Weather Briefing

VIDEO: Marine Weather Briefing

© 2017 WTSP-TV