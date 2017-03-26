Warm Remains This Week

A bit of upper level energy, generally north of the Tampa area, will pass through Sunday evening producing a very small chance for a few isolated showers. WTSP photo

As we head into another workweek we will see just a slight cool down for Monday. After temperatures warmed into the middle 80s Sunday afternoon expect highs a few degrees cooler for Monday afternoon.

The week will start with temperatures in the low-middle 60s before warming into the low 80s Monday afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny to start with a few more clouds popping up through the heat of the day.

Into late Monday night we could see some areas of fog develop with otherwise partly cloudy skies. Temperatures Monday night will be in the low 60s.

Highs temperatures will be in the low 80s again on Tuesday before a little more warmth moves in for the middle and second half of the week. Look for temperatures to range from between 83-86 degrees from Wednesday through Sunday.

Most of the week ahead should be rain free, however, there will be a small chance for a few stray showers on Friday and Saturday.

The normal high and low temperatures for this time of year is 78°/60°.

VIDEO: Weather Briefing

VIDEO: Marine Weather Briefing

© 2017 WTSP-TV