Friday was a fantastic sunny day, but the weekend brings a return of afternoon showers and storms. Severe storms are not expected.

A stationary front to our south will more north as a warm front today giving us our chance of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Sunday will also bring storm chances.

Next week gets us back to a more normal rainy season pattern as SE winds return. That means highs will top out 80s to near 90 and afternoon showers and storms will fire up each day.

