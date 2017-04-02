Warm To Start The Week

Visit Tampa Bay Downtown Weather Cam for April 2, 2017. (Photo: WTSP)

We'll have a few isolated showers drifting through the area this evening, but by midnight most of the rain will fizzle out. Skies will become partly cloudy overnight as temperatures remain relatively mild with lows in the low 70s.

Temperatures will stay above normal to kick-off the work week with highs in the middle 80s once again Monday afternoon. Skies will be partly cloudy with only a 20% chance of a few isolated afternoon showers along the sea breeze as it pushes inland through the second half of the afternoon.

We will keep just a 20% chance of rain through the middle of the week before a cold front makes its way down to central Florida on Thursday. This cold front will bring the chance for some scattered showers and storms on Thursday and then much cooler air for the rest of the week. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the middle 70s with low temperatures Friday night in the middle 50s.

