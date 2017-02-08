I'm Meteorologist Bobby Deskins and I'm tracking a cold front that will move through midday Thursday.

Thursday will start with some fog and few showers then the cold front will move through by noon. That will bring in drier air, evaporation the rain and fog and letting the sun shine. Highs will still make the mid 70s and winds will turn to the NW 15 mph.

Cooler air arrives for Friday, but only down to near the average of 72. The weekend looks great with sunshine and highs in the mid 70s.

