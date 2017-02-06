I'm Meteorologist Bobby Deskins and I'm tracking a cold front that will arrive Thursday. Leading up to it we will be warm with a stray shower each day.

Tuesday will start with a little fog. Visibility will be as low as 1/4 mile in some spots, especially areas east of I-75. Plan on giving yourself a few minutes as you're headed out the door. After the fog lifts, around 9-10 a.m., we have plenty of sunshine in the forecast and warm to near 80°this afternoon. Look for only a stray shower in the afternoon.

We will be tracking some storms to our north late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. It is possible that one of those storms could make it to our area overnight into Wednesday morning.

Our best chance for rain arrives Thursday as a front moves through. Severe weather is not expected and in fact not everyone will see rain, but what rain does fall will be clearing the area by Thursday afternoon. Cooler air arrives for Friday, but only down to near the average of 72.

