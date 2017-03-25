Warmth continues for Sunday

GullWing and DiamondHead Beach Resorts Cam

10 News Meteorologist Grant Gilmore here with a quick update as we head into Sunday.

Skies will remain partly cloudy to mostly clear overnight as temperatures gradually cool into the middle 60s by early Sunday morning. As the sun rises temperatures will, of course, rebound quickly and steadily warm back into the low-middle 80s Sunday afternoon under partly cloudy conditions.

A bit of upper level energy, generally north of the Tampa area, will pass through Sunday evening producing a very small chance for a few isolated showers. Most of the region will remain dry, but a few spotty late day showers cannot be completely ruled out.

Conditions will then remain dry going into the beginning of next week with high temperatures in the low 80s and low temperatures in the low-middle 60s.

The normal high and low temperatures for this time of year is 77°/59°.

