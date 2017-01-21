Close Weather Forecast Late Saturday forecast. WTSP 9:32 PM. EST January 21, 2017 TRENDING VIDEOS Eaglet getting fed Gun-shaped key almost ruins vacation Women's march in St. Pete Pasco principal dies on way to school WTSP Breaking Live Video Weather Forecast The Obama family preparing to move WX Update Weather Forecast More Stories Very dangerous storms headed to our area, historic… Jan 19, 2017, 3:47 p.m. Keep an eye on the radar today! Jul. 6, 2016, 7:13 a.m. 11 dead, 23 injured after storms tear through… Jan 22, 2017, 9:41 a.m.