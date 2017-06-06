Weather Forecast

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
10Investigates: cover-up at Port Richey P.D.?
-
Missing Escambia County girl found dead
-
Raw: Attorney releases witness video in connection with fatal beating
-
Body of missing woman believed found
-
Orlando shooting leaves 6 dead
-
FHP's new squad cars
-
Man shot by neighbor after trying to drown his infant twins
-
Detectives investigating baby's death
-
Rain on the way for your Sunday
-
Massive gator strolls down 4th fairway at SC golf course
More Stories
-
Police shot, injured attacker near Notre Dame CathedralJun. 6, 2017, 10:49 a.m.
-
WATCH: Man stuffs 15 bottles of motor oil, 30 DVDs…Jun. 6, 2017, 11:31 a.m.
-
Video shows teens breaking into St. Petersburg store twiceJun. 6, 2017, 12:30 p.m.