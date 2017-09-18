Weather Forecast

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Hurricane Maria expected to become a major hurricane Monday
-
St. Pete wants Duke Energy to be held accountable for dog killed in downed power limn
-
Hurricane Maria strengthens to a 120-mph major hurricane
-
Withlacoochee River rises above 17 feet at major flood stage
-
3 storms churning in open Atlantic
-
Three storm systems currently in the Atlantic
-
More activity out in the tropics
-
Water in fuel tanks after Hurricane Irma
-
Status on power outages
-
Investigation continues into Tech student's death
More Stories
-
Georgia Tech Police ordering students to shelter in…Sep 18, 2017, 10:23 p.m.
-
Maria intensifies into a monster Category 5 hurricaneSep 18, 2017, 5:40 a.m.
-
Please help find Sarasota teen missing since Sept. 4Sep 18, 2017, 3:55 p.m.