Week ahead stays hot

Another hot and muggy day on the way tomorrow after a long, hot holiday wekend. Cooler weather is on the horizon though as a cold front pushes in late this week.

High pressure will shift to the east over the next few days which will allow for increasing chances of afternoon showers and storms. Our best chance of widespread rainfall will be Friday. Cooler weather in the 80s follows with more rain chances into the weekend.

