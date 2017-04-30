WTSP
'God was with us' | Rustic Barn destroyed where high school prom was to be held

Reagan Sumner recounts the moments leading up to and what happened as a tornado ripped through the venue Saturday, April 29, 2017.

Kris Kirst, KYTX 4:16 PM. EDT April 30, 2017

CANTON - Although The Rustic Barn in Canton was completely destroyed in the storm that ripped through Saturday night, no one was injured, and according to owner Reagan Sumner, "God was with us."

"We were having a high school prom for the Edgewood kids last night," stated Sumner.

He said that not many kids had made it yet, and when the sirens started to go off, everyone moved inside to take cover.

"All of a sudden it was just explosions, and we had about 15 to 20 people in the bathroom, little babies to older people." Sumner stated. "That was the only room standing after it was all over."

The Rustic Barn was a venue for weddings, receptions, family reunions and corporate retreats and is family owned and operated. The barn was 3200 square feet and the only thing left standing is a 12 x 12 foot room where everyone was gathered to ride out the storm.

Sumner said he is grateful that his family is safe, and will now focus on picking up the shattered pieces.

 

