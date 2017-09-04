Gov. Rick Scott urges Floridians to plan for Hurricane Irma

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – As relief efforts in Texas and Louisiana continue after Hurricane Harvey, Florida lawmakers are warning people to prepare for Irma.
Gov. Rick Scott sent a series of tweets Sunday and Monday warning Floridians to have their disaster relief kits prepared and to have a plan in place.
As of 11 a.m. Monday, it is still too soon to predict the potential impacts Hurricane Irma could have on Florida.
Families should take time today to make sure you have a disaster plan and fully-stocked Disaster Supply Kit. https://t.co/RPmB3zapP3— Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) September 4, 2017
I am continuing to coordinate with emergency management officials as we monitor Hurricane Irma.— Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) September 4, 2017
FL knows how important it is to be prepared. Encourage your loved ones to have a plan ahead of any potential storm. https://t.co/KL3IqYzpTd— Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) September 3, 2017
As we continue to monitor Hurricane Irma, families should make sure their Disaster Supply Kits are ready today. https://t.co/ymXjrTHewW— Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) September 3, 2017
Disaster preparedness should be a priority for every Florida family. Visit https://t.co/eq4cIicsIU to get a plan today.— Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) September 3, 2017
