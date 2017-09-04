WTSP
Gov. Rick Scott urges Floridians to plan for Hurricane Irma

Irma latest: 9/4

Staff , WTSP 12:05 PM. EDT September 04, 2017

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – As relief efforts in Texas and Louisiana continue after Hurricane Harvey, Florida lawmakers are warning people to prepare for Irma.

Gov. Rick Scott sent a series of tweets Sunday and Monday warning Floridians to have their disaster relief kits prepared and to have a plan in place.

As of 11 a.m. Monday, it is still too soon to predict the potential impacts Hurricane Irma could have on Florida.

