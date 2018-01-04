WTSP
Hard Freeze Warning issued for Hernando, Pasco counties

10News Staff , WTSP 4:45 PM. EST January 04, 2018

A Hard Freeze Warning is in effect for coastal Hernando and inland Pasco counties from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. Friday, the National Weather Service says.

The agency says temperatures will be from 25 to 28 degrees overnight, and the subfreezing temperatures will be a threat to pets, livestock and sensitive vegetation.

See all weather alerts here.

