Hard Freeze Warning issued for Hernando, Pasco counties

A Hard Freeze Warning is in effect for coastal Hernando and inland Pasco counties from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. Friday, the National Weather Service says.

The agency says temperatures will be from 25 to 28 degrees overnight, and the subfreezing temperatures will be a threat to pets, livestock and sensitive vegetation.

