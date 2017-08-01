First case of sexually transmitted Zika virus reported in Pinellas

HEALTH MEDICAL generic graphic.jpg (Photo: WHAS)

The first sexually transmitted case of the Zika virus has been confirmed in Pinellas County, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Officials said the individual did not travel, but their partner recently traveled to Cuba and had symptoms consisted with the Zika virus.

There is no evidence of the virus being transmitted through mosquitos in the state, officials said.

According to the health department, there have been 118 cases of Zika reported in Florida this year.

The virus has been linked to serious birth defects, including microcephaly.

