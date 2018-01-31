It's not too late..and now you can get a FREE flu shot

Flu shot (Photo: Thinkstock Photos)

TAMPA -- We’re right in the middle of the worst flu season in years. And doctors say it’s not too late to get a flu shot.

To help you out, Florida Hospital is offering up free flu shots. The free flu shots are being offered at the Florida Hospital Centra Care Clinics from now through Friday.

Find a location near you.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP-TV