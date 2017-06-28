Kids get hands-on with gift to cancer center

Kids got to put their handprints on the new Hyundai.

A bunch of children got their handprints all over a new car, but it was all right.

These kiddos weren't just playing with paint -- they were decorating that 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe to commemorate their brave battles with cancer.

Wednesday, Hyundai Hope on Wheels gave St. Joseph's Hospital a $50,000 Hyundai Impact Award. It will be used to support pediatric cancer research and programs.

Hannah Adams, Dr. Mark Mogul and Analiz Matos pose with the $50,000 gift from Hyundai.

St. Joseph's was chosen because of how it cares for kids with cancer.

After the check presentation, the kids got to dip their hands in paint and make handprints on the Hope on Wheels hero vehicle.

This year alone, Hyundai Hope on Wheels will give out more than 15 million dollars in pediatric cancer grants.

