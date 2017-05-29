New app offers birth control without seeing a doctor

young woman holding a birth control pills and a condom (Photo: itakdalee)

It's like Uber for birth control.

Women can get birth control through the Nurx App - no need for a doctor's office visit or a trip to the pharmacy.

Ladies, here's what you do.

Put in your age, height, weight, and whether you smoke cigarettes.

You also have to fill out a questionnaire about health status and medical history.

A licensed gynecologist reviews that information before dispensing the prescriptions.

If approved, orders are delivered three to seven business days later.

But, I was curious whether virtual doctors and telehealth providers are a good idea.

Nurx is in 10 states - including Florida.

The company hopes to be nationwide by the end of the year.

Some background information on the company:

-Last year, Jonathan Linkous, CEO of the American Telemedicine Association stated that telehealth use, in the United States alone, would more than double over the next two years.

- In 2017, 75% of boards in the Federation of State Medical Boards stated telehealth was an important regulatory consideration.

-The use of telehealth visits is expected to reduce emergency room visits by 15% or more.

-83% of patients who have participated in a telehealth visit felt they’d received quality care.

- The telemedicine services field is positioned to explode by 2018 with an anticipated 7 million patient users, up from 350,000 patient users in 2013

- By 2017, about 70 percent of employers plan to offer telemedicine services as an employee benefit

-30% of patients already use computers or mobile devices to check their medical or diagnostic information.

-40% of patients are attracted to utilizing a telehealth visit due to the reduction of wait time.

-39% of patients are attracted to using telehealth because of the cost reduction.

-35% of patients would use telehealth if their doctor recommended it.

-Using telehealth could reduce the cost of primary and urgent care visits by as much as 20%

-Telemedicine is expected to grow from 250,000 patient users in 2013 to more than 7 million patent users in 2018.

-More than 29 states and the District of Columbia uphold laws mandating health plans cover telemedicine services.

