Girl being examined by female doctor (Photo: Wavebreakmedia Ltd)

If you've ever cared for a very sick child -- you know how difficult it can be to find the *best* hospital for your child.

You'll do anything to get them the care they need.

U-S News and World Report hopes to make it easier for parents.

Its yearly rankings of the top 50 medical centers in the country just came out today.

Here are the top ten:

Boston Children's Hospital. Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center Texas Children's Hospital, Houston Johns Hopkins Children's Center, Baltimore Children's Hospital Los Angeles Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago Nationwide Children's Hospital, Columbus, Ohio Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC Children's National Medical Center, Washington, D.C.

In Florida, none of our hospitals made the top ten, but quite a few made top 50.

In our area, Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in St. Pete ranked nationally for cardiology, orthopedics, neurology and neurosurgery.

These rankings are based on 10 pediatric specialties.

Researchers looked into 5,000 hospitals and ranked them based on patient outcome and care-related factors like safety and the number of nurses and doctors.

To see how hospitals stacked up and to search the best hospitals in each specialty, click here.

US News & World Report Full Report

