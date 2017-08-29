(Photo: Mitchell, Samantha)

McLEAN, VA – Texas Cares, an initiative by Tegna stations, including 10News WTSP, to support those in need following Hurricane Harvey, has raised more than $1.15 million in its first 24 hours.

The TEGNA Foundation matched the first $100,000 in donations. All money raised will be donated to the Red Cross Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund.

“This is just the beginning. We will use this momentum to continue to serve our communities and help improve the lives of those in need,” said Dave Lougee, president and CEO, TEGNA. “I want to especially thank Lowe’s Home Improvements who, during a Texas Cares telethon on WCNC in Charlotte, donated $500,000. I am incredibly proud of how our stations and communities have come together to help those impacted by Hurricane Harvey and serve the greater good.”

All 46 TEGNA stations in 38 markets are helping raise money and encourage donations for Texas Cares.

Donations to the Texas Cares initiative are tax deductible and proceeds will go to the Red Cross Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund.

