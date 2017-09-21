Charites that directly aid Puerto Rico hurricane victims listed

As the extent of the damage from Hurricanes Irma and Maria to Puerto Rico becomes clearer, the desire to help grows. But so does concern about whether donations are going to the right place.
The Center for Puerto Rican Studies has put out a list of groups that it says are proven to have direct access to victims.
For the list, go to the center's website.
