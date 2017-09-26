How to help Puerto Rico

Men walk damaged trees after the passage of Hurricane Maria, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Sept. 20, 2017. (Photo: Hector Retamal, Getty Images)

Here are a few links for people who are looking to donate to help Puerto Rico

United for Puerto Rico is an initiative by the first lady of Puerto Rico and the private sector. This is where you can put your money to help the Puerto Rican people. It'll provide aid and support to those affected.

The Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration is providing an easy checklist on Twitter for those of you who can fly there to donate aid. This is for companies and individuals.

And for those of you who can't do either -- and we know that's a lot of you, who are dealing with your own post-Irma complications -- you can contact your congressperson.

Members of the House

Members of the Senate

