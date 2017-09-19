Hurricane Maria weakens to a Category 4 storm as it nears Puerto Rico

Hurricane Maria Spaghetti Model as of 5 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. (Photo: WTSP)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Hurricane Maria weakened to a still-dangerous Category 4 hurricane on Wednesday morning.

It is a 155-mph storm as of the 5 a.m. Wednesday advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

Maria is moving northwest at 10 mph. The storm is about 15 miles south-southwest of Vieques, and about 50 miles southeast of San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Puerto Rico is experiencing Hurricane-force winds. Maria's eye is forecast to make landfall on Wednesday morning.

A hurricane warning is in effect for...

* U.S. Virgin Islands

* British Virgin Islands

* Puerto Rico, Culebra, and Vieques

* Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano to Puerto Plata

* Turks and Caicos Islands and the Southeastern Bahamas

A tropical storm warning is in effect for...

* Saba

* St. Maarten

* Dominican Republic west of Puerto Plata to the northern border of the Dominican Republic and Haiti

* Dominican Republic west of Cabo Engano to Punta Palenque

A hurricane watch is in effect for...

* St. Maarten

* St. Martin and St. Barthelemy

* Dominican Republic from Isla Saona to Cabo Engano

The minimum central pressure is 917 mb.

