Hurricane Maria weakens to a Category 4 storm as it nears Puerto Rico

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Hurricane Maria weakened to a still-dangerous Category 4 hurricane on Wednesday morning.
It is a 155-mph storm as of the 5 a.m. Wednesday advisory from the National Hurricane Center.
Maria is moving northwest at 10 mph. The storm is about 15 miles south-southwest of Vieques, and about 50 miles southeast of San Juan, Puerto Rico.
Puerto Rico is experiencing Hurricane-force winds. Maria's eye is forecast to make landfall on Wednesday morning.
A hurricane warning is in effect for...
* U.S. Virgin Islands
* British Virgin Islands
* Puerto Rico, Culebra, and Vieques
* Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano to Puerto Plata
* Turks and Caicos Islands and the Southeastern Bahamas
A tropical storm warning is in effect for...
* Saba
* St. Maarten
* Dominican Republic west of Puerto Plata to the northern border of the Dominican Republic and Haiti
* Dominican Republic west of Cabo Engano to Punta Palenque
A hurricane watch is in effect for...
* St. Maarten
* St. Martin and St. Barthelemy
* Dominican Republic from Isla Saona to Cabo Engano
The minimum central pressure is 917 mb.
