Hurricane Nate moving fast over Gulf of Mexico

The National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Nate continues rapidly moving over the central Gulf of Mexico.

The Miami-based center says in its 8 a.m. update that the storm had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. The storm was located about 245 miles south-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River and was moving north-northwest at 22 mph.

Forecasters say Nate likely will reach the U.S. Gulf coast near New Orleans late Saturday. Some strengthening is possible before Nate makes landfall along the northern Gulf coast.

Louisiana ordered some people to evacuate coastal areas and barrier islands ahead of its expected landfall Saturday night or early Sunday. Evacuations began at some offshore oil platforms in the Gulf.

Mississippi's government said it would open 11 evacuation shelters in areas away from the immediate coast, with buses available for people who can't drive.

The minimum central pressure is 986 mb.

A hurricane warning is in effect for...

· Grand Isle Louisiana to the Alabama/Florida border

· Metropolitan New Orleans and Lake Pontchartrain

A storm surge warning is in effect for...

· Morgan City Louisiana to the Okaloosa/Walton County Line Florida

· Northern and western shores of Lake Pontchartrain

A tropical storm warning is in effect for...

· Lake Maurepas

· West of Grand Isle to Morgan City Louisiana

· East of the Alabama/Florida border to the Okaloosa/Walton County Line

A hurricane watch is in effect for...

· Lake Maurepas

· East of the Alabama/Florida border to the Okaloosa/Walton County Line

· West of Grand Isle to Morgan City Louisiana

A storm surge watch is in effect for...

· East of the Okaloosa/Walton County Line to Indian Pass Florida

A tropical storm watch is in effect for...

· East of the Okaloosa/Walton County Line to Indian Pass Florida

· West of Morgan City to Intracoastal City Louisiana

