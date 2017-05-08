Hurricane Preparedness Week is here

(Photo: Bennett, Neal)

The official start to hurricane season isn’t until June 1st, but it is never too early to begin to prepare for a hurricane. Just a little bit of preparation now will save you a lot of trouble if a hurricane if it were to strike. There are many things that you can do to limit the long term impact a hurricane has on your life, but one of the easiest things you can do is put together a simple supply kit.

It's Hurricane Preparedness Week so I'm jumping in the hurricane simulator at @mositampa - Next hit at 6:20am on @10NewsWTSP pic.twitter.com/yalV57l971 — Sean Streicher (@SeanStreicher) May 9, 2017

When you put your hurricane kit together you will want to prepare for two situations; Remaining in your home after a hurricane or evacuating to a safer location. The bare essentials that need to be at the top of your list are food and water. It is recommended that you stock up on a three-day supply of food and water with one gallon of water per person per day. It’s also important to stock up on food that won’t spoil.



Below is a great Hurricane Supply Kit check list prepared by the Federal Alliance for Safe Homes:



- Cash -- Banks and ATMs may not be open or available for extended periods.



- Water -- at least one gallon per person per day for three to seven days, plus water for pets.



- Food -- at least enough for three to seven days, including: Non-perishable packaged or canned food and juices, food for infants and the elderly, snack food, non-electric can opener, vitamins, paper plates, plastic utensils.



- Radio -- battery powered and NOAA weather radio with extra batteries.



- Blankets, pillows etc.



- Clothing -- seasonal, rain gear/ sturdy shoes.



- First Aid Kit -- plus medicines, prescription drugs.



- Special items -- for babies and the elderly.



- Toiletries -- hygiene items, moisture wipes, sanitizer.

Flashlight and batteries.



- Keys.



- Toys, books, games.



- Pet care items, proper identification, immunization records, ample food and water, medicine, a carrier or cage, leash.





Store important documents in a fire and water proof container.



- Insurance papers



- Medical records



- Bank account numbers



- Social Security cards



- Deeds or mortgages



- Birth and marriage certificates



- Stocks and bonds



- Recent tax returns



- Wills



Even if you have a supply kit from past years it is important to go through that kit now and make sure all items are up to date and fresh. Remember, this supply kit could be your lifeline for a matter of days. Now is the time to prepare.





© 2017 WTSP-TV