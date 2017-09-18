Maria intensifies again to a 160-mph storm: National Hurricane Center

Hurricane Maria is a destructive, major storm churning through the Caribbean. (Photo: 10Weather)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Hurricane Maria's impressive lifespan is proving devastating and potentially catastrophic for many Caribbean islands.

Maria regained its Category 5 strength early Tuesday, Sept. 19, after weakening slightly as it made landfall on Dominica the night before.

It is a 160-mph storm as it closes in on the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, according to a 5:10 a.m. Tuesday advisory from the National Hurricane Center. Maria is moving west-northwest at 9 mph and is about 65 miles west-southwest of Guadeloupe.

The minimum central pressure is 930 mb.

Hurricane Maria is a destructive, major storm churning through the Caribbean. (Photo: 10Weather)

Dominica Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerri wrote several posts on Facebook as the storm while it moved over the island, reporting Maria ripped off his roof and his home was flooding.

Skerri later reported he was rescued.

It remains too early to definitively say Maria will not impact Florida, however, the official track from the National Hurricane Center shows the storm veering out to sea in later forecasts.

Hurricane Maria is a destructive, major storm churning through the Caribbean. (Photo: 10Weather)

