National Hurricane Center: Maria forecast to become major storm in Caribbean

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Despite three tropical systems moving about the Atlantic, Hurricane Maria is the one to watch.

It is a 90 mph, Category 1 hurricane as of the 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 18, advisory from the National Hurricane Center. Maria is about 100 miles east of Martinique and is moving west-northwest at 13 mph.

The last reported minimum central pressure is 977 mb.

Several islands -- many of which were ravaged by Hurricane Irma earlier in the month -- are under a hurricane warning: Guadeloupe, Dominica, St. Kitts, Nevis, Montserrat and Martinique. Hurricane watches, in addition to tropical storm warnings and watches, are in effect as well.

Maria is forecast to sweep across the islands before a possible midweek landfall as a major, Category 3 or higher in Puerto Rico.

From there, it's expected Maria will take a turn to the north and east away from Florida and any possible U.S. impacts.

