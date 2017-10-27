Potential tropical storm forms in western Carribean

A potential tropical storm has formed in the western Caribbean, but don't panic.

It is forecast to become Tropical Storm Philippe by Saturday morning and then move across the Florida straits Saturday night. It’s just rain for us with a breeze or two.

Heaviest rains will be in south Florida. I’ll keep you updated, but don’t worry about this one.

Rain doesn’t arrive until Saturday late afternoon/evening, so the 10 News Making a Difference Day should be ok.

