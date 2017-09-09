WTSP
Close

11 p.m. Hurricane Irma update: Life-threatening storm surge possible

12AM Hurricane Irma Update

Andrew Krietz , WTSP 1:44 AM. EDT September 10, 2017

TAMPA, Fla. -- Life-threatening storm surge and damaging winds are possible in the coming day all across Florida's west coast.

Hurricane Irma is a Category 3 storm with 120 mph winds, according to the 11 p.m. Saturday update from the National Hurricane Center

Its minimum central pressure is 931 mb.

List: Hurricane Irma evacuation notices, shelters in Tampa Bay

Track the tropics: Download the 10News app

Related: Hurricane season: What's a watch, what's a warning?

Numerous hurricane warnings and watches are in effect, including the Tampa Bay region and all of south Florida. This means people can expect hurricane-force winds in excess of 74 mph within the next 36 hours.

A complete rundown of watches and warnings is available, here: Hurricane-force winds expected across Tampa Bay; warnings in effect

As Irma's track continues to shift west, the impacts to Tampa Bay continue to grow. 

The biggest impacts of this storm are damaging winds and storm surge. Winds up to 120 mph are possible, especially late Sunday into early Monday morning. So, too, are the possibility of quick spin-up tornadoes.

A 5-9 foot storm surge is possible starting late Sunday into Monday for southwest Florida. About 5-7 feet are possible in Tampa Bay.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV

WTSP

Live Hurricane Irma blog: Tornado watch extended in Highlands

WTSP

When will Hurricane Irma make landfall in Florida?

WTSP

Hurricane Irma live blog: 17,000 in Hillsborough shelters

WTSP

County-by-county evacuations and shelters across Tampa Bay

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories