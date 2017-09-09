11 p.m. Hurricane Irma update: Life-threatening storm surge possible

Hurricane Irma is moving closer to Florida's west coast, bringing the potential for life-threatening storm surge and damaging winds. (Photo: 10Weather)

TAMPA, Fla. -- Life-threatening storm surge and damaging winds are possible in the coming day all across Florida's west coast.

Hurricane Irma is a Category 3 storm with 120 mph winds, according to the 11 p.m. Saturday update from the National Hurricane Center.

Its minimum central pressure is 931 mb.

Numerous hurricane warnings and watches are in effect, including the Tampa Bay region and all of south Florida. This means people can expect hurricane-force winds in excess of 74 mph within the next 36 hours.

As Irma's track continues to shift west, the impacts to Tampa Bay continue to grow.

The biggest impacts of this storm are damaging winds and storm surge. Winds up to 120 mph are possible, especially late Sunday into early Monday morning. So, too, are the possibility of quick spin-up tornadoes.

A 5-9 foot storm surge is possible starting late Sunday into Monday for southwest Florida. About 5-7 feet are possible in Tampa Bay.

