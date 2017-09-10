2 Polk County rescuers caught in Hurricane Irma's eyewall

Polk County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Chris Lynne and Polk County Fire Rescue Paramedic James Tanner Schaill were trapped in their patrol vehicle. (Photo: Polk County Sheriff's Office)

LAKELAND, Fla. -- The most powerful part of Hurricane Irma -- its eyewall -- rushed through Polk County and suddenly caught two rescuers.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Chris Lynne and Polk County Fire Rescue Paramedic James Tanner Schaill were trapped in their patrol vehicle late Sunday when strong winds downed trees and power lines, according to a Facebook post.

Lynne and Schaill had just dropped off an elderly patient the hospital when they were caught in the area of Lakeland Hills Boulevard and Robson Street.

Some Lakeland Electric crews responded and were able to free the two about two hours later -- around 1:15 a.m. Monday.

Many blocked roads and damaged homes have been reported across Polk County as Irma moved through.

