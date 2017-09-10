8 horses riding out storm in living room

Eight horses are riding out the the storm in Palm Beach inside of a living room.

Horses that Help shared the Facebook explaining the situation and reasoning for moving them inside. It's been shared more than 48,000 times.

Horses that Help is a non-profit group that helps children with special needs and children that are at risk.

To find out more about the organization, visit horsesthathelp.org.http://horsesthathelp.org

