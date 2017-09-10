WTSP
Close

8 horses riding out storm in living room

8 horses riding out Hurricane Irma in living room

10News Staff , WTSP 10:20 PM. EDT September 10, 2017

Eight horses are riding out the the storm in Palm Beach inside of a living room. 

Horses that Help shared the Facebook explaining the situation and reasoning for moving them inside. It's been shared more than 48,000 times.

Horses that Help is a non-profit group that helps children with special needs and children that are at risk. 

To find out more about the organization, visit horsesthathelp.org.http://horsesthathelp.org

© 2017 WTSP-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories