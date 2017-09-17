After a weeklong wait, Pinellas man finally finds power

PINELLAS COUNTY - Matthew Barnes, along with tens of thousands of neighbors in Pinellas County, has waited for a week to regain power.

“On the way here this morning I grabbed some donuts for the guys cause they’re been working basically thanklessly for the last week," said Barnes.

He feels grateful that crews are working to restore power. However, the wait grew harder as he watched crews work right in his backyard.

“After a week…I’m probably gonna do a little happy dance," said Barnes.

Duke Energy promised Pinellas county residents restoration by Saturday evening. However, by Sunday afternoon, many were still without power.





As crews worked, Barnes waited, hoping to hear the sound of air conditioning outweigh the buzz of chainsaws outside.

“There’s like no air moving in here. Little wind chimes in here aren’t moving. Plants outside are," said Barnes.

"It's like 80 something in here."

Finally, after a week of waiting, Barnes' lights flickered on.





“Light! Hooray! Now I gotta text people!" he said.

Barnes said while he feels lucky, he knows others are still without power. He plans to spend Sunday night feeding his friends still in the unfortunate situation a hot meal.

