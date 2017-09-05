Ahead of Hurricane Irma, free sandbags available for Tampa Bay residents

Sandbags, stock image. (Photo: harmpeti, Thinkstock)

TAMPA, Fla. -- Sandbags will be available to anyone who needs one until further notice.

The city of Tampa plans to start its sandbag distribution ahead of Hurricane Irma starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5. Pick-up hours are between 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

People can pick up sandbags at the following locations:

Barksdale Active Adult Center - McFarlane Park: 1801 North Lincoln Ave.

Bobby Hicks Pool - 4201 West Mango Ave.

Jackson Heights Playground - 3310 East Lake Ave.

