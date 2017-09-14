AquaDam fails to protect Lakeland home from Irma flooding

Chad Mumbauer spent $8,500 on an AquaDam to prevent his home from being flooded, but Hurricane Irma had other plans for his home.

LAKELAND, Fla. – While others stood in long lines for sandbags ahead of Hurricane Irma, Chad Mumbauer tried fighting water with water.

His wife’s boss suggested buying an AquaDam, which is essentially a 250-foot long bag filled with water.

The $8,500 dam gained attention online after a homeowner used it in Houston.

“I can tell you that this was our best fighting chance,” Mumbauer said.

Mumbauer pumped water into it from the ditch next to his house and watched YouTube videos to determine the best way to set it up. They snaked it around the property, from one side of the house all the way around to a shed in the back.

“I actually thought that we would win, and it would keep the water out,” Mumbauer said.

The storm had other plans. The water overtook the dam and flooded Mumbauer’s home.

But he’s ready for round two.

“It beat me this time, or it beat my wife and I this time, but it won’t beat us next time,” he said.

