Aww! Rescued abandoned puppy needs a home

An abandoned puppy who survived Hurricane Irma was rescued, but now he needs a home.
Michelle Bandy posted on Facebook that her husband and sons rescued three puppies who were dumped at Pinecrest baseball fields.
She said two of the mixed-breed puppies have been adopted out, but the third one needs a home. She said the dog appears to be three months old and is very friendly.
The dog was taken to a vet and had its shots and received medicine for fleas and worms.
If you're interested, respond to Bandy on Facebook. And let us know if you adopt the puppy!
© 2017 WTSP-TV
