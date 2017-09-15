WTSP
Aww! Rescued abandoned puppy needs a home

Boys found the puppies, and now one of them still needs a home.

10News WTSP , WTSP 5:54 PM. EDT September 15, 2017

An abandoned puppy who survived Hurricane Irma was rescued, but now he needs a home.

Michelle Bandy posted on Facebook that her husband and sons rescued three puppies who were dumped at Pinecrest baseball fields.

She said two of the mixed-breed puppies have been adopted out, but the third one needs a home. She said the dog appears to be three months old and is very friendly.

The dog was taken to a vet and had its shots and received medicine for fleas and worms.

If you're interested, respond to Bandy on Facebook. And let us know if you adopt the puppy!

