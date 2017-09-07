Bahamas airports shut down as Irma approaches

(Photo: Google Maps)

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) - Airports in the Bahamas are shutting down with the approach of Hurricane Irma.



The government says the international airport in Nassau will close late Thursday and it urges people who plan to leave the island chain east of Florida to check with airlines for space.



Grand Bahama's airport and the less-populated island throughout the chain will close by noon Friday.



Hurricane Irma has cut a path of devastation across the northern Caribbean, leaving at least 10 dead and thousands homeless. The storm could also make a catastrophic strike on Florida.



The U.S. National Hurricane Center predicted Irma would remain at Category 4 or 5 for the next day or two as it passes just to the north of the Dominican Republic and Haiti on Thursday, nears the Turks & Caicos and parts of the Bahamas by Thursday night and skirts Cuba on Friday night into Saturday.



It will then likely head north toward Florida, where people were rushing to board up homes, fill cars with gasoline and find a route to safety.

The latest on Hurricane Irma's path: http://on.wtsp.com/2eO1UVX

© 2017 Associated Press