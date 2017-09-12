Be prepared for when your electricity comes back

A watt meter measures how much energy an electrical device uses. (Photo: WTSP)

When (and it is just a matter of when) electrical service is restored to your home, the American Red Cross has some advice to safeguard your possessions.

Turn off and unplug all unnecessary electrical equipment, including sensitive electronics.

Turn off or disconnect any appliances (like stoves), equipment or electronics you were using when the power went out. When power comes back on, surges or spikes can damage equipment.

Leave one light turned on so you’ll know when the power comes back on.

Throw away any food (particularly meat, poultry, fish, eggs and leftovers) that has been exposed to temperatures higher than 40° F (4° C) for 2 hours or more, or that has an unusual odor, color or texture. When in doubt, throw it out!

Never taste food or rely on appearance or odor to determine its safety. Some foods may look and smell fine, but if they have been at room temperature too long, bacteria causing food-borne illnesses can start growing quickly. Some types of bacteria produce toxins that cannot be destroyed by cooking.

If you are not sure food is cold enough, take its temperature with a food thermometer.

If food in the freezer is colder than 40° F and has ice crystals on it, you can refreeze it.

