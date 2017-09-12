WTSP
Boil water notices: County by county

Samantha Mitchell , WTSP 3:10 PM. EDT September 12, 2017

Following Hurricane Irma, counties and cities have been issuing boil water notices.

The following counties and cities have issued boil water notices:

The following areas of Hernando County:

- Royal Oaks
- Weeki Wachee Woodlands located east of US19
-  Eastern Hernando County - all areas east of Hwy. 41 (excluding Cedar Lane and Dogwood Estates)
- City of Brooksville

City of Venice (in Sarasota County):

1:42 p.m: Although water service has been restored to the City of Venice following the storm, several areas are without water now due to a water main repair. When the repair will be made is not known because  FPL must get into the area to repair a downed power line and remove debris to ensure city employees’ safety.

The area affected is:
• 1000-1044 (even numbered addresses) Groveland Ave.
• 1009-1045 (odd) Myrtle Ave.
• 315 and 1040 School St.
• 712-744 (even) Myrtle Ave.
• 711-745 (odd) Pineland Ave.
• 401 and 463 S U.S. 41 Bypass

Once water is restored, these areas will also be required to boil water for consumption only (drinking, cooking) for 72 hours and until the boil water advisory has been rescinded.

