Comcast to open more than 137,000 free wi-fi hotspots across Florida

A free Wi-Fi hotspot beams broadband internet from atop a public phone booth on July 11, 2012 in Manhattan, New York City. (Photo: John Moore, Getty Images)

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. - Comcast is opening more than 137,000 Xfinity wi-fi hotspots across Florida for free, including for non-Xfinity customers, ahead of Hurricane Irma.

Residents can select "xfinitywifi" under wi-fi network options on their laptops, tablets and mobile devices.

Non-Xfinity internet subscribers should visit the “Not an Xfinity Internet Customer” section on the sign-in page to get started. Non-customers will be able to renew their complimentary sessions every 2 hours through September 15, 2017.

Xfinity customers can sign in with their usernames and passwords and will automatically be connected to Xfinity wi-fi hotspots in the future.

For a map of Xfinity WiFi hotspots, which are located both indoors and outdoors in places such as shopping districts, parks and businesses, please visit Xfinity.com/wifi.

© 2017 WTSP-TV