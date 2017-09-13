Communities planning for curbside debris pickup

File image of a garbage truck (Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images, (c) Comstock)

We have been getting questions on plans for collecting storm debris at area homes. These are the plans that have been announced so far.

MANATEE COUNTY

Debris contractors will take this week to assess the volume of debris and determine what kind of resources are needed for pickup. The Utilities Department is asking residents in unincorporated Manatee County to place all storm-related debris at the curb. After assessing the volume of debris, county utilities will have a better idea of the timeline needed to collect all of the debris. The county is asking residents to remain patient, since debris collection could take several weeks.

Residents should have visual inspections of damages and debris completed before disposal. No one needs to call the County to request a curbside pickup, but to ensure collection storm-related debris must be sorted as follows:

• Yard waste (trees, limbs, brush, etc.) does not need to be bundled and should be placed at the curb. Leaves should be in a container or bagged for collection.

• White goods (appliances, such as refrigerators and freezers) should be emptied before being placed at the curb. Spoiled contents should be placed in the garbage for pickup.

• Construction and debris (C&D) materials such as metal awnings, roofing, drywall, carpet and lumber, should be in a separate pile.

Household garbage (trash, cups, food scraps, etc.) should be disposed of as usual. Garbage will be collected by haulers on a normal schedule beginning Monday, Sept. 18.

As a last resort, residents may take storm debris to the Lena Road Landfill where disposal will be subject to standard tipping fee rates which are available at www.mymanatee.org/utilities. Manatee County residents with debris-related questions should visit www.mymanatee.org/garbage or call Manatee County Utilities Customer Service at (941) 792-8811.

PASCO COUNTY

Pasco County Utilities, Solid Waste and Resource Recovery Department will begin debris removal starting the week of Monday, Sept. 18.

In preparation for the removal, Pasco County homeowners must have all debris materials brought to the curb or roadside for pickup. Residents should be aware and be careful not to block fire hydrants, mailboxes, electrical boxes or any other structures. Contractor generated debris will not be picked up. Additionally, do not bag debris and refrigerators should be empty, with the doors secured or removed.

Requests for debris pickup must be submitted to Pasco County Customer Service Center by emailing customerservice@pascocountyfl.net, providing the address where the debris is located. Residents can also call customer service at 727.847.2411.

Debris must be separated into the following categories:

Furniture

· Mattresses

· Couches, sofas, chairs

· Dressers

· Lumber (if NOT pressure treated)

· Particle board

· Laminated flooring

· Dry insulation (if wet, pile with construction)

· Carpet & padding



Construction

· Drywall

· Plaster board

· Ceramic tile

· Concrete

· Lumber (pressure treated)

· Wet insulation



Vegetation

· Tree cuttings (must be no more than 5 feet in length and all branches must be bundled)



White Goods

· Appliances

· Metal furniture

· Metal shelving

· Bicycles

· Items that are more than 75% metal



DELAYED PICKUP

Hazardous Waste – Delayed Pick-Up

· Any household chemicals

· Oil, gas, flammables

· Lawn & garden chemicals

· Televisions

· Computer monitors computer towers (CPU’s)

PINELLAS COUNTY

Collection will begin for residents of unincorporated Pinellas on Monday

Items picked up during curbside collection will include yard debris, and construction and demolition debris caused by the storm As Pinellas County Public Works crews finish clearing storm debris from roads, a second phase of recovery will soon begin to collect residential storm debris in unincorporated Pinellas.

Debris contractors will begin storm debris collection from rights of way on Monday, giving residents returning home over the next few days enough time to collect and place their storm debris piles in their nearest right of way.

Residents should place their debris in sorted piles at the public right-of-way for curbside collection by debris crews. Debris will be collected and taken to a temporary storage site to ultimately be recycled or disposed of.

Residents are asked to sort debris by item type and place in separate piles.

These are the specific items that can be moved to the curbside for collection:

Building material including roof shingles and siding

Drywall

Lumber

Carpet

Furniture

Plumbing

Fallen tree branches and logs

Residents are asked to take the following steps to make the debris removal process easier:

Sort debris by type and place in separate piles

Do not stack debris against trees, poles, fire hydrants and storm drains

Do not place debris on sidewalks or farther back than 10-feet beyond the curb

Municipal residents can contact their municipality about the availability of debris pickup in their area. Residents who are uncertain if their property is located within unincorporated Pinellas or within a municipality, should visit this website.

